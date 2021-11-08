Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.570-$7.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.000 EPS.

NYSE CRI traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.02. 7,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $79.17 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.20.

In other Carter’s news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.