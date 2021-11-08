Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.78 billion-$5.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.79 billion.Cerner also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CERN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.54. 54,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,903. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

