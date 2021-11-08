Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Up 9.6%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s stock price shot up 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.42. 92,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,659,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Several brokerages recently commented on VFF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $718.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.00 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $70.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Village Farms International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Village Farms International by 15,559.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 34.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,308 shares during the period. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

