Ryanair (LON:RYA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.59

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.59 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.98 ($0.23), with a volume of 480656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.11 ($0.24).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of £202.97 million and a PE ratio of -18.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.44.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

