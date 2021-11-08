Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.00

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.00 and last traded at C$14.98, with a volume of 1189891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.25.

VET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.32.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$407.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$332.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

