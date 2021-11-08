Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.19

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $569.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 25.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

