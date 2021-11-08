Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.20

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 50867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

Separately, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Leaf Mobile from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a market cap of C$177.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.42.

Leaf Mobile Inc develops and publishes free-to-play mobile games in the United States, Canada, and the European regions. It offers a portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

