Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

PPC traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,337. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,401.30, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

