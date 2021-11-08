Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 358 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,797 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.4% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 22,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,169,121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,576,000 after purchasing an additional 89,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $10.73 on Monday, reaching $502.39. The company had a trading volume of 42,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,178. The firm has a market cap of $221.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $465.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $520.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.08.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

