Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 133,904 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133,904 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HSBC lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 188,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,583,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

