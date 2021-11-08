API3 Hits Market Cap of $217.97 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for about $5.91 or 0.00008930 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, API3 has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $217.97 million and $30.30 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00051860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.05 or 0.00228411 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00096814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

