Auctus (AUC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.53 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Auctus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $17,220.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.56 or 0.00372827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00051860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.05 or 0.00228411 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00096814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 56,982,980 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

