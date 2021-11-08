Zacks: Analysts Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Callaway Golf posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELY. TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at $7,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,482. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.