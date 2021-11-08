Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 46.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.92.

Shares of V stock opened at $219.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $427.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.81 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

