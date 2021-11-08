Kimelman & Baird LLC Makes New $877,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.15. 26,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,902. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.49 and its 200 day moving average is $231.35. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $200.47 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

