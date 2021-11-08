Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Sells 64 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.9% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in Facebook by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $7,399,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $24,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $340.66. 280,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,631,430. The company has a market cap of $960.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.96 and its 200-day moving average is $342.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,269,729 shares of company stock valued at $799,768,624 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

