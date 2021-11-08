Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Sells 10,544 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,816 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.1% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,016 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.55. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $216.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.