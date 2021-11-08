Kimelman & Baird LLC Buys New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 104,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,278,000. Mastercard accounts for 3.4% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,498,387,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 173.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after buying an additional 1,071,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Mastercard by 38.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,934,000 after buying an additional 972,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.19.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $352.54. 37,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.38 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

