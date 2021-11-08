Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Up 8.4%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares shot up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.23 and last traded at $29.08. 7,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 724,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORMP. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Aegis boosted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $978.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $442,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after buying an additional 1,190,970 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,709,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,824,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 200,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

