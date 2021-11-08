Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.810-$7.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.020-$2.220 EPS.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.84. 14,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,784. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.99. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $75,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.