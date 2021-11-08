DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.91. DaVita posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $8.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of DaVita by 0.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,335,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after purchasing an additional 292,443 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in DaVita by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after acquiring an additional 510,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116,008 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,539. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.25. DaVita has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

