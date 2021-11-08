Mithril Price Reaches $0.0526 on Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mithril has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $52.61 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00026614 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.47 or 0.00254193 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001048 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

