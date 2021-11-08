BitcoinHD (BHD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.33 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 8th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00002078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinHD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00080948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00083679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00096922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,914.48 or 1.00046300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,725.06 or 0.07171788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021067 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinHD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinHD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.