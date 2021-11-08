SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Downgraded by Cfra to Sell

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.
Shares of SPWR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 140,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,630. SunPower has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in SunPower by 1.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 28.6% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
Featured Article: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.