SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Downgraded by Cfra to Sell

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of SPWR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 140,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,630. SunPower has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.06.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in SunPower by 1.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 28.6% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

