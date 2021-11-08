West Branch Capital LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.1% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

NFLX stock traded up $6.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $652.57. The company had a trading volume of 58,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,377. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $619.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $289.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $690.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,038 shares of company stock worth $77,383,849. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

