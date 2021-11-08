65,055 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 65,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

NYSE:PFE opened at $48.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

