Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 522 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Motco increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $290.71. The stock had a trading volume of 49,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,190. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.78 and a 52-week high of $291.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.77.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.