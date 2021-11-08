L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.850-$13.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.90 billion-$17.90 billion.

NYSE LHX traded down $2.30 on Monday, reaching $221.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,116. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.33.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $236.17.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,401 shares of company stock worth $81,075,776 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.