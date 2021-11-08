Morguard (TSE:MRC) Price Target Increased to C$190.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard (TSE:MRC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Morguard stock traded down C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$138.00. 18,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,235. Morguard has a twelve month low of C$99.00 and a twelve month high of C$158.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$134.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$137.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.59.

Get Morguard alerts:

About Morguard

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.