Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce $2.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.68 billion and the lowest is $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year sales of $9.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $11.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

ES stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.58. 26,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day moving average is $85.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,300,123,000 after acquiring an additional 187,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,819,000 after acquiring an additional 743,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,420,000 after acquiring an additional 472,593 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

