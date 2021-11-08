Lamden (TAU) Price Tops $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 49.1% against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $61.43 million and $2.22 million worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

