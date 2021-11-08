CIBC Increases Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$215.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$225.73.

TSE KXS traded up C$8.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$209.51. 50,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,466. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$124.05 and a 1-year high of C$211.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$193.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$168.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9,976.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$203.90, for a total value of C$672,864.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$786,027.56. Also, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$200.00, for a total transaction of C$334,007.01. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,472 shares of company stock worth $3,748,227.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

