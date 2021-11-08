CustomContractNetwork Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 97.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 8th. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $66.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 102.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.13 or 0.00342219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000382 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

