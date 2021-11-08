Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.44. Enerplus reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 425%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 43.09%. The business had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 87.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 161,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,573. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

