Analysts Set salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Target Price at $313.14

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.24. 161,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,157,075. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.75 billion, a PE ratio of 124.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.40.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 842,164 shares of company stock worth $230,719,807. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.