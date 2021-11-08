Waddell & Associates LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.2% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

Shares of JPM traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.79. The company had a trading volume of 78,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,197,312. The firm has a market cap of $504.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.27 and a 200-day moving average of $159.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $110.35 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

