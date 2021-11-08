Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.82 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 80.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Booking by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,452,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Booking by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 29,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,654,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded up $46.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,665.78. 5,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,107. The company has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,406.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,306.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,659.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 41.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,669.85.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

