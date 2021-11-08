ARAW (ARAW) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 23.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $30,734.39 and approximately $1,217.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00052081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.37 or 0.00231271 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00097147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

