UniLend (UFT) Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001538 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $31.48 million and $2.17 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00052081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.37 or 0.00231271 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00097147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

