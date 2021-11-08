Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $49,190.67 and $204.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 39.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00080948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00083679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00096922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,914.48 or 1.00046300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,725.06 or 0.07171788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021067 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.