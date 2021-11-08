$3.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will report sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.09 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year sales of $13.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $13.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ED. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $72.57.

NYSE:ED traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,215. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,027,000 after acquiring an additional 579,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,065,000 after acquiring an additional 163,990 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,776,000 after purchasing an additional 80,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,939,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

