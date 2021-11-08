Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.420-$1.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.65 billion-$10.65 billion.

SEKEY traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $8.88. 26,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. Seiko Epson has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.02.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

