Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Down to $15.53

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.53, but opened at $14.90. Pactiv Evergreen shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 1,284 shares traded.

PTVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,017,000 after acquiring an additional 48,120 shares during the period. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,063,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 481,320 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,000,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 258,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 352,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,739 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.