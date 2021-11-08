Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share.

RETA stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,844. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.47. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $186.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

