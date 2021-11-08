Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.52

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EM. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,315,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at $24,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at $12,412,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at $6,765,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at $2,424,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.