TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Announces Earnings Results

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.01. 24,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,413. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TreeHouse Foods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1,614.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $78,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.