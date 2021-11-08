New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 37,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 374,123 shares.The stock last traded at $14.02 and had previously closed at $13.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.12% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,112.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 3,555.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. 32.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

