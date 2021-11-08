Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 18 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 120,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gracell Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,454,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,714,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 110,725 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 997,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 114,470 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

