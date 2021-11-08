JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $850.00

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 850 ($11.11) and last traded at GBX 836.12 ($10.92), with a volume of 64759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 840 ($10.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 37.17 and a current ratio of 38.91. The firm has a market cap of £649.29 million and a P/E ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 824.19.

About JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

