yOUcash Market Cap Reaches $1.73 Billion (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 8th. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and approximately $465,170.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 70.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00052394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.31 or 0.00232016 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00097389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,696,709,142 coins. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

